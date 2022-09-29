Presidential hopeful, Peter Obi said his administration will not entertain dialogue with bandits

He said dealing with bandits does not require constitutional review, but acknowledges that Nigeria needs to be restructured

Peter Obi said his administration will not be turn deaf ears to agitators whose plight must be heared

The flag bearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has vowed never to dialogue with bandits if elected president in the forthcoming general election in 2023, TheCable reported.

Peter Obi stated this on Wednesday, September 28 during an interview on Arise TV.

Peter Obi is fast becoming a household name as many political pundits have favoured him to win the presidential election in 2023. Photo: Peter Obi

While speaking on the live telecast, he stated that his administration if elected will be open to a dialogue with agitators and other relevant stakeholders.

Further disclosed that there is a need for Nigeria to restructure while acknowledging that constitutional restructuring will not be easy as people have perceived it.

He said:

“We need to restructure the country, it is for the good of the country. It will be constitutional restructuring but that will take time. There’s one you need to deal with. You don’t need to wait for that kind of restructure before pulling people out of poverty,” he said.

“To deal with issues of security, you don’t need to wait for constitutional restructuring. Those ones will happen and it for the interests of the whole nation."

"My administration will not be dictatorial" - Peter Obi

The former Anambra state governor also noted that his administration will not be laced with dictatorship rather it will be open to all in other to reach peaceful resolutions and solutions to the problems facing the country.

"I will discuss with everybody so that you will know when to throw a line and say we’ve tried this and it’s not working,” he said.

On the part of bandits and other social vices, he was quick to play down the possibility of having conversations with such a caliber of people.

He said:

“They are not among people I will discuss with. Bandits are bandits, criminals are criminals. I’m going to deal with it decisively.

“Those who want to be discussed with will be discussed with. Those who are agitating, those who feel unhappy, my job is to bring them to the table.”

Meanwhile, Peter Obi and Labour Party have commenced campaigns starting with the northcentral state of Plateau where a mega rally was staged in Jos the state capital.

2023: Peter Obi tells court to dismiss application stopping Lagos LP rally

In another development, nine lawyers asked a court to restrain Labour Party supporters from holding a rally in the state.

In a preliminary objection, the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi have asked the court to dismiss the application.

Obi’s supporters, who call themselves ‘Obidients’, have been marching in various cities in the country.

