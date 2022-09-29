Earlier, the Legacy 600 aircraft recovered by the Nyesom Wike-led administration finally touched down at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, Ikwere LGA of the state

Wike, who was on ground to receive the Legacy 600 aircraft, noted that the recovery and eventual return of the lost asset of the state was a reality and not mere politics

Reacting, the Rivers state chapter of the ruling APC advised Wike to sell the returned private jet and use it to fund state projects

The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Rivers state, has advised the state government to immediately dispose of, the “legacy jet A-600” aircraft and invest the money into refurbishing all abandoned primary and secondary schools.

The APC said the fund that will be realized could also be used in the “resuscitation of the moribund primary healthcare system, pay off all outstanding salaries owed teachers of demonstration secondary schools and also wrongfully dismissed lecturers of Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic”, Rivers Mirror confirmed.

Rivers APC urged Wike to sell the returned private jet. Photo credit: Rivers Mirror

Source: Facebook

APC highlights what Wike can do with the private jet fund in the state if eventually sold

The party’s state publicity secretary, Darlington Nwauju, in a statement noted that the funds from the sale of the aircraft could also be used for the payment of the;

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“Five years salaries of RSSDA staff, payment of pensions, and gratuities, student’s bursaries and many more unresolved obligations of the state government”.

Darlington added further that there is “no economic benefit” from the private jet to the people of Rivers state when the world is facing an “economic meltdown”.

Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Orji Kalu, and 2 other Nigerian politicians who own private jets

The luxury of owning a private jet or any form of an aircraft for personal use is regarded worldwide as a sign of true wealth, and in Nigeria, this ideal is also valid.

A large portion of Nigerian society believes that politicians are the wealthiest people in the country.

However, it would be wrong to sell the idea that all politicians only became rich after going into politics. But there is no denying that some of the wealthiest individuals in the country are politicians.

Atiku, PDP call Wike bluff, set to begin presidential campaign activities

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the PDP had said it will continue with the activities of its presidential campaign as planned.

The party said that the rift between its presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and Governor Wike is not enough to stall its activities.

PDP national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said in a statement that there are laid down rules in the provision of the party's constitution to serve as a guide in its current situation.

Source: Legit.ng