Nigerian politicians are some of the wealthiest individuals in Africa, and owning private aircraft for personal use is another way of flaunting their wealth

Former governor of Borno state Ali Modu Sheriff is one of the first people in Nigeria to own a private jet basically for self-use

While former vice president Atiku Abubakar and ex-Abia state governor Orji Uzor Kalu is one of the few Nigerians who own more than one private jets

The luxury of owning a private jet or any form of an aircraft for personal use is regarded worldwide as a sign of true wealth, and in Nigeria, this ideal is also valid.

A large portion of Nigerian society believes that politicians are the wealthiest people in the country.

Nigerian politicians who live the truly posh lifestyle and own more than one private jet Photo credit: @officialasiwajubat/@aatiku/@princenednwoko/oukgram

Source: Instagram

However, it would be wrong to sell the idea that all politicians only became rich after going into politics. But there is no denying that some of the wealthiest individuals in the country are politicians.

And one of the ways they flaunt their wealth is through ownership of expensive assets like private jets, luxury vehicles, and yachts.

However, in this article, the focus would be on 5 Nigerian politicians who own private jets, I mean jets, you get the drift:

1. Atiku Abubakar:

The former vice president of Nigerian and Waziri of Adamawa state, Atiku Abubakar, is a very wealthy Nigeria. He served as VP under the Olusegun Obasanjo administration between 1999-2007.

He is a billionaire with business interests in beverages, education, and agriculture. He owns Embraer Phenom 100 private jet worth $4.5m. He also owns a Bombardier Global 6000 that costs between $21m for a 2012 model and $64.30m for a 2021 model, according to Aircraft Bluebook Summer 2022 data.

2. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu:

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former governor of Lagos state and the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the 2023 elections, is another wealthy Nigerian politician who owns private jets.

He owns a Bombardier Global Express XRS, which is believed to cost between $15m-$17m for the 2012 model. The former National leader of the APC also owns a Gulfstream G650 that costs $65m.

3. Ned Nwoko:

Nigerian billionaire Ned Nwoko is a former senator and husband of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels. He is one of the wealthiest individuals in the country.

He recently acquired a private jet, a Dassault Falcon 7x, which, according to Aircraft Bluebook, costs between $35m-$53m.

4. Ali Modu Sheriff:

Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, the former governor of Borno state, is one of the very first public servants or politicians to own a private jet.

He owns 4 private jets, one Gulfstream G650, and three Dorniers.

5. Orji Uzor Kalu:

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is a former two-time governor of Abia state; he is one of the few politicians on this list that owns more than three private jets. It is reported that he owns at least five.

Orji Kalu is the founder of SLOK Holdings and the owner of Daily Sun and the New Telegraph, both newspaper companies.

The senator owns a Gulfstream G650, three Gulfstream IV, and one Bombardier Global Express XRS.

A Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) report verified that there are 65 private jet owners in the country.

