A member of the PDP national working committee, Chinemerem Madu, has alleged that a national vice chairman of the party is being bankrolled heavily to soil Atiku Abubakar

Atiku is the presidential candidate of the PDP, running in the race for the sixth time since the return of democracy in 1999

Since Atiku emerged as the party's flagbearer in May, the umbrella party have been in crisis, with the likes of Wike, and Makinde, calling for the resignation of PDP's national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu

FCT, Abuja - A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member, Chinemerem Madu, has claimed that a national vice-chairman of the party has completed plans to frustrate the ambition of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The umbrella party has been in crisis since it had its presidential primary in May, The Cable reported.

PDP NEC member raises the alarm of fresh plot to soil Atiku Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Who are those calling for Ayu's removal as PDP national chairman?

The likes of the Rivers and Oyo states’ governors, Nyesom Wike and Seyi Makinde, have continuously demanded the resignation of the national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu.

They have argued that the party's constitution does not recommend that the party's national chairman and presidential candidate come from the same region.

In a statement, Madu, a member of the national executive committee (NEC) of the PDP, alleged that a national chairman confessed to having “been heavily bankrolled” to disrupt the presidential campaign.

What is the name of PDP deputy national chairman being bankrolled to spoil Atiku's campaign?

Madu made this known on Wednesday, September 28, while withholding the name of the NEC member.

Madu alleges that a party chieftain is seducing NEC members with a huge sum of money to cook up a story to dirty the image of Atiku in the presidential race.

He stressed that the call for Ayu’s resignation was to frustrate the ambition of Atiku to become Nigeria’s president.

Has PDP national vice chairman confessed to being bankrolled to spoil Atiku's image?

The statement reads in part:

“Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are alerted of furtive moves by a compromised national vice chairman and a couple of members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) to derail our Presidential Campaign and scuttle the deserving victory of our Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar at the 2023 general elections,” he said.

“This national vice chairman and his cohorts who confessed to having been heavily bankrolled are approaching and offering members of NEC sums ranging from N25 million to N28 million each to address a damaging press conference with fabrications aimed at derailing the presidential campaign.

