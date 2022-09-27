Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP, has appointed top politicians who will act as his special advisers during the 2023 presidential election campaigns

The campaign will officially commence on Wednesday, September 28, and the former vice president has just appointed two former senate presidents to key important positions

The presidential hopeful also appointed Uche Secondus, a former PDP chairman, who was removed from his position a few weeks before the end of his tenure

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the names of some top politicians ahead of September 28, when the political campaign will commence officially.

In a statement by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, Abubakar disclosed the new appointees on Monday, September 26, Daily Trust reported.

List of Politicians Atiku has appointed as special advisers and aides Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar, Bukola Sarki, Prince Uche Secondus

He said their appointments were to strengthen the PDP presidential campaign team.

According to the statement, below is the names of the new appointees and their portfolio:

Bukola Saraki - Special envoy to the PDP presidential candidate

Saraki was the president of the Nigerian 8th senate when he was elected on the platform of the All Progressives congress.

The two-term governor of Kwara was popular as the senate president, who appointed an opposition member as his deputy.

Anyim Pius Anyim - Special Adviser

He was the second senate president Nigeria had during the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo, after Chuka Okadigbo was impeached in August 2000.

The Ebonyi-born politician also served as the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) under president Goodluck Jonathan.

Ibrahim Shakarau - Special Adviser

Shekarau, a Kano-born politician, was a two-term governor of the commercial northern state.

He has moved from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC), to the New Nigerian Peoples Party and back to PDP

Olagunsoye Oyinlola - Special Adviser

The one-time military governor of Lagos state was elected as the governor of Osun state in 2003 and 2007, but his second term was cut short by the court of appeal's decision.

He also joined the APC before the 2015 general election and returned to the PDP not too long.

Ehigie Uzamere - Special Adviser

The Edo-born senator joined the APC in the build-up to the 2011 election, where he contested and defeated current senator Daisy Danjuma.

He returned to the PDP after his alleged disagreement with some leaders of the party.

Uche Secondus - Technical Adviser

He was the former chairman of the PDP, and his emergence was supported by the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike.

He was removed from the position, shortly to the end of his tenure, after his alleged rift with Wike.

Atiku's comment after their nominations

The presidential hopeful added that the appointment is with immediate effect.

He called on the appointees to deploy their vast political experiences to coast the PDP into victory in the 202 general elections.

