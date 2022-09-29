Alhassan Ado-Doguwa said he has kick-started campaigns for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2023 presidential election

Ado-Doguwa, the majority leader of the House of Reps, said he started this on Wednesday, September 28, with his fours wives and 28 children

The APC lawmaker said this was why he came late to the lower chamber's plenary on Wednesday, which is quite unlike him

Although the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended its campaign activities, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, the majority leader of the House of Representatives, said he has flagged off Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidential campaign.

Ado-Doguwa on Wednesday, September 28, noted that despite the suspension of campaigns by the APC, he has already started the move for Tinubu in his household with his 28 children and four wives, The Nation reports.

Doguwa said he came late to the plenary because of campaign for Tinubu (Photo: @aadoguwa)

The APC northern lawmaker made this declaration on the floor of the lower chamber during plenary on Wednesday.

Ado-Doguwa said quite unlike him, he came to the House late because he was carrying out campaigns at his house on behalf of Tinubu.

Stating that his campaign for Tinubu at home was worthwhile, he said:

“Today is the 28th day of September, which is the flag off of presidential and National Assembly campaigns.

“Even though my party had cause to reschedule their programme and activities, I have done my flag off with my 28 children and four wives, who will vote for Tinubu and every other candidate of the APC.

“I came in very unusually late into the chamber. I had to flag off my campaign and the campaign of my presidential candidate, Tinubu. I was actually doing something worthwhile.”

