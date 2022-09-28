An opinion poll commissioned by Bloomberg News, an international news agency headquartered in the United States, has placed Peter Obi as the leading candidate in the race to become Nigeria’s next president in 2023.

The result of the poll published by Bloomberg on Wednesday, September 28, indicates that a clear majority of respondents said they intend to vote for Obi who is the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

Legit.ng gathers that the survey conducted for Bloomberg News by Premise Data Corp.

“Of the 92% of participants who said they’ve decided how to vote, 72% named Obi as their first choice.

“Of those who are still unsure, 45% said the 61-year-old is their preferred candidate," Bloomberg reported.

Nigeria's 2023 election: How the poll was conducted

According to Bloomberg, the data company, Premise Data Corp, surveyed 3,973 Nigerians from Monday, September 5 to Tuesday, September 20.

Legit.ng gathers that respondents to the app-based poll were selected from quotas developed by age, gender and location across the country’s six geopolitical zones.

"Results were then weighted against the original quotas to ensure national representation. About 44% of Nigerians own smartphones, according to the Alliance for Affordable Internet," Bloomberg stated further.

Bloomberg poll: How Tinubu and Atiku fared

Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, and Atiku Abubakar, the PDP's presidential flag bearer fared less well in the survey.

While Tinubu Tinubu garnered 16% of decided voters and 23% of those yet to make up their minds. Atiku tallied 9% and 17% respectively.

Source: Legit.ng