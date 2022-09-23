A lot is happening in the camp of Nigerians main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

It is no longer business as usual following the revelations of Governor Nyesom Wike regarding Atiku Abubakar's emergence, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa's ticket and the role of the national chairman, Ayu

In a recent development, three major stakeholders of the party have dumped the PDP for the SDP in River state as the internal crisis lingers

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, three members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party have dumped the party for the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

This move is coming barely hours after the governor of Rivers spiled hard truth about some major stakeholders of the PDP as his rift with Atiku Abubakar and the national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu worsens.

Amid the crisis rocking the opposition party, three PDP stakeholders defect to SDP in Rivers state. Photo credit: Rivers Mirror

Rivers Mirror reports that Hon. John Okemini, Chief Simeon Aku Amaechi and Hon. Nyegunum Wigwe from Omademe in Ward 10 Kelga officially dumped PDP for the SDP on Friday, September 23.

PDP Reps welcome defected chieftains

They were received by Elder Chidi Wihioka the House of Representatives Candidate for Ikwerre/Emohua Federal Constituency on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Amaechi's strongest ally dumps party over Wike's alliance with APC leaders

In another report, Chris Finebone has dumped the APC to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Finebone, an ally of the former minister and ex-governor of Rivers state, Rotimi Amaechi, made the announcement on Friday, August 12.

Following his defection from the APC to the PDP, Finebone has visited Governor Nyesom Wike at his Port Harcourt residence.

2023 election: APC’s grip in Kano suffers major setback as powerful northern politician defects to PDP

Senator Ibrahim Shekarau of Kano state has formally finalised his defection from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It will be recalled that Legit.ng reported that the Kano state elder statesman had in August announced his defection after having a fallout with the presidential candidate of the NNPP, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

His defection was read out by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan during plenary on Wednesday, September 21 at the red chamber of the upper echelon of the national assembly.

