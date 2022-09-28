Campaigning in places of worship, traditional palace, police station, and public offices is a crime

Kayode Ajulo, a constitutional lawyer said the newly approved electoral act of 2022 frowns against it

He, however, warned that a violation of the statutes contained in the constitution comes with a repercussion

FCT, Abuja - Renowned legal practitioner, Kayode Ajulo has called out politicians and their various parties carrying out campaign activities in churches, mosques, and palaces across the federation.

As reported by the Daily Trust newspaper, the lawyer on Wednesday, September 28 during an interview stated that such actions violate the statutory provision of the new Electoral Act of 2022.

Kayode Ajulo is a constitutional lawyer, an arbitrator, and civil rights activist, and also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators. Photo: Kayode Olukayode Ajulo II

Source: Facebook

The lawyer explained that some restrictions have been stipulated in the new Electoral Act of 2022 to prevent any form of electoral malpractices.

Ajulo, however, warned politicians and their political parties to stay off religious organisations and traditional entities to solicit for votes ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

While making reference to the constitution, Ajulo said:

“Section 92 of the Electoral Act, 2022, provides for prohibition of certain conduct at political campaigns.”

He noted that venues like churches, mosques, police stations and public offices are not allowed to be used as campaign venues.

Ajulo said:

“By the above provision prohibiting the use of public offices for election campaigns, it is safe to submit that palaces of our traditional rulers that are maintained with public funds are categorised as public offices.”

What the electoral act says

The new electoral law as contained in sections 92, 93, 94, 95, and 96 placed an embargo on holding political campaigns in churches, mosques, palaces as well as public offices.

The statutory provisions of the law also stipulated that there will be repercussions if any of the provisions are being violated.

Similarly, the new provision of the law also stipulates punishments for any person involved in voter inducement, rigging, duplication of ballot papers, and other forms of electoral illegalities.

Section 92(3) says:

“Places designated for religious worship, police stations and public offices shall not be used for political campaigns, rallies and processions; or to promote, propagate or attack political parties, candidates or their programmes or ideologies.”

