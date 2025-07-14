Angela Okorie has shared a touching encounter she had with a psychologically unstable fan during a movie shoot

The actress, who opened up about being moved by the girl's condition, gave an account of how they crossed paths

In a benevolent display, Angela has commenced a search for the girl's family after taking her off the street

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has moved many with her recent post about a mentally unstable lady she met while filming.

The mother of one took to her Instagram page on Monday morning, July 14th, where she recounted how they met.

According to her, despite the lady's condition, she was able to recognize and even mention her name.

She went on to give her some money, but was moved by a request the girl made. The girl asked to go home with Angela Okorie, which the actress initially thought was impossible

However, Angela Okorie hinted at taking her off the street after 9 years and has further begun a search for her family.

Sharing the post on Instagram, she wrote:

"If you love God, you will love people.

Watch this short story of this young, beautiful girl I met on set while we were filming some of our missing shots in my movie ‘Queen of Guns,’ which will be released soon.

She has been on the street for 9 years, since the year 2016, till now 2025 😳😭😭😭💔💔

God has given us the power and resources to be of help to others, and we should always do that regardless of any situation we are in. Be the light in people’s lives.

Romans 12:13:

“Share with the Lord’s people who are in need. Practice hospitality.”

This is her story.

Her name is Anna Eze from Enugu State. We met her on the first day while we were filming missing shots of my movie “Queen of Guns” #QueenofGuns #LegitQueen.

Later, on the third day, we went looking for her on the street of Ikoyi where we met her first. As the story unfolds, you will know who we met her with.

Part 1

And please, if you are her family or know her family members,

Kindly contact us on WhatsApp: +2348066611555

Or email us at angeokorieonline@gmail.com."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Angela's benevolence

The video has triggered a barrage of comments from cybernauts, with many commending the movie star.

Legit.ng spotted some remarks:

ladygolfer001 wrote:

Sis God bless you, pls am interested in here story.

iamdon_charles noted:

But why you didn’t post her since then maybe she could find help or her family locate her.

nails_by_nenny commented:

She is from amaozara Nsukka not amaeze sorry, from attah family. she is an orphan she really need help.

angeluma_obim said:

I think she doesn’t need money right now. She need help and rehab because she will still use the money to go do drugs.

jeriksy3 said:

I like it when people make such a post because I’m believing that some day we’ll found my brother in law whom has been missing for over 4hrs.

