The Senate has reached a resolution to remove CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele as chairman of the board

The new bill will also see a reduction in his authority as he will no longer be in charge of approving salaries and allowances or board members

The bill was sponsored by Senator Sadiq Suleiman Umar (APC, Kwara North) despite previous attempts by some senators to stop the bill

FCT, Abuja - The upper echelon of the national assembly has passed a bill for the removal of the Governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele as the chairman of the bank’s board.

As reported by Premium Times, the bill was sponsored by Senator Sadiq Suleiman Umar (APC, Kwara North), seeking a review of the CBN act which allot enormous power to the CBN governor.

The new bill seeking the removal of CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele as the Bank's board chairman will also reduce his power. Photo: NASS

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathered that the Senate reached a resolution that concludes that whoever takes over the helm of affairs as chairman of the board will be a neutral entity.

The new bill also contains some changes that will reduce the power of the CBN governor in aspects of fixing salaries and allowances of the board members as well as approval of CBN's annual budget.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

What the law says

The current CBN Act as contained in No. 7 of 2007 gives liberty to the CBN to serve a dual role as the governor and chairman of the board simultaneously.

It was also gathered that prior to the passage of the new bill, some senators in the red chamber pushed for the cancellation of the bill.

The bill was said to have been in motion after the conclusion of primary elections across the federation.

During the build-up to the primary election, there were insinuations that the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele joined partisan politics vying for the presidential seat under the flagship of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Source: Legit.ng