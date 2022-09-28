The battle for who will be the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of the Yobe North senatorial ticket ended on Wednesday, September 28, in the favour of Bashir Machina

A Federal High Court ruling delivered by Justice Fadima Murtala Aminu, the presiding judge, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise Machina as the APC's candidate for the senatorial election coming in 2023.

The court said the primary that produced Lawan as the candidate is phantom (Photo: @bashirmachina, @DrAhmadLawan)

The senatorial ticket has been the bone of contention between Machina and Senate President Ahmad Lawan for months.

The court ruled in favour of Machina and has given reasons.

Machina's candidacy approved

Justice Aminu, delivering the verdict in Damaturu, Yobe, on Wednesday, noted that the primary election that produced Machina as the candidate was duly conducted, and as such, his candidacy is legal.

Lawan's participation in APC primary "phantom"

Moreover, the judge described the primary election where supposedly Lawan emerged as the candidate as “phantom”, meaning it never happened, nor will it be recognised by INEC.

The court nullified the parallel primary that produced the Senate boss as the candidate on Thursday, June 9.

Except Lawan appeals the verdict at the Court of Appeal and eventually gets a judgment that favours him, he will have no seat in the red chamber after the general elections in 2023.

Yobe north: Machina alleges plan to forge his withdrawal letter, replace his name with Lawan's

Machina, the winner of the APC primary for the Yobe North senatorial district, had alleged there were plans to forge his withdrawal letter within the ruling party and send it to INEC.

Machina had been involved in a long-running battle with the Senate president after sources said that Ahmad Lawan had used him as a placeholder for the Yobe North senatorial district while he pursued his 2023 presidential ambition.

He had polled 289 out of the 300 votes cast by the delegates who partook in the election.

It was gathered that since the Senate president lost at the party's primary, it was expected that Machina would withdraw from the race while Lawan took over the position.

However, the party under the leadership of Adamu Abdullahi had submitted Lawan's name instead of that of Machina but later changed it after backlash from the public.

