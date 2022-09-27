The House of Representatives on Tuesday, September 27, was forced to adjourn plenary due to an interruption of power supply

Following the power failure, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila was left with no other option than to call for an adjournment

Meanwhile, the lawmakers scrambled to exit the chamber while using their phones as torchlights to find their way through the darkness that engulfed the entire chamber

A power outage at the new building where members of the House of Representatives are holding plenary sessions following ongoing rehabilitation work on the Chamber forced the House to adjourn abruptly on Tuesday, September 27.

Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, was compelled to call for an adjournment after the power went out, The Nation report.

Power outage forces House of Representatives to adjourn plenary. Photo credit: House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Power outage forced Reps to adjourn plenary

Meanwhile, the House had just passed for second reading a bill to amend the Evidence Act, Cap. E14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to bring its Provisions in line with Global Technological Advancements in Evidence taking when power was cut for the second time.

While asking members whether the House should adjourn as a result of the power outage, the Speaker said:

“Honourable members, can we adjourn plenary before the UPs go off?”

The UPs went off before the Speaker could finish speaking, throwing the temporary Chamber into darkness.

The situation forced the lawmakers to exit the chamber in darkness, using their phone torchlights.

Source: Legit.ng