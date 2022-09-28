A federal high court sitting in Damaturu, Yobe state capital, has ordered the APC and INEC to recognise Bashir Machina as the APC senatorial candidate for Yobe North

The senate president, Ahmed Lawan, would not be returning to the senate in the 2023 election as court has nullified the primary election that produced him as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Yobe North.

A federal high court in Damaturu, the Yobe state capital, has ordered the APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise Bashir Machina as a credible candidate for Yobe North senatorial candidate, The Nation reported.

Justice Fadima Murtala Aminu ordered the ruling party to forward Machina’s name to INEC as the authentic winner of the primary election, which was held on Saturday, May 28.

Aminu, in his judgement, said the primary election that produced the senate president, Ahmed Lawan, as the party’s candidate for the senatorial district is a “phantom.”

Lawan contested for the presidential ticket of the APC but lost to Bola Tinubu.

He had returned to Yobe state to jostle for the Yobe north senatorial ticket, but he met his waterloo.

The senate president, who did not participate in the Yobe North senatorial primary of the APC, has been at loggerhead with the winner of the primary, Bashir Machina, who has declined to step down for Lawan.

The APC has insisted that Lawan is his candidate for the Yobe North senatorial district, but INEC has said its officials did not observe the election that produced the senate president as the candidate of the party for the district.

