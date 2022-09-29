Ahmed Lawan, the senate president, has reacted to the judgement of the federal high court in Damaturu, the Yobe state capital, that disqualified him as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Yobe North senatorial district.

The senate president said he accepted the court's decision in a state and would not be appealing the judgment.

Lawan made this known in a statement signed and released on Thursday, September 29.

He tells his supporters that the judgement delivered by the federal high court decided on the rightful candidate of the senatorial district for the 2023 national assembly elections

His statement reads in part:

“The said judgement disqualifies my candidature and, therefore my participation in the elections.

“After due consultations with my political associates, supporters and well-wishers, I have decided not to appeal against the judgement. I accept the judgement.”

Source: Legit.ng