Nigeria's national grid has again collapsed for the 7th time in the year 2022, resulting in another blackout in the country

According to the report, 19 plants were generating below 573 and were unable to transmit

Recall that Nigerians experienced a total blackout 2 times in March and April, while they experienced it 1 time in June and July

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Major Nigerian cities, including the Federal Capital Territory, were thrown into darkness on Monday as the national grid collapsed again for the 7th time in 2022.

The last national system collapse was recorded on July 20, 2022.

According to reports, the National System Operator’s data showed that as at 12 noon on Monday, (today) no power generation plant was on the grid.

Blackout in Nigeria as national grid collapses again Photo Credit: Daily Trust

Source: Facebook

The Vanguard reports that as at 10am, 19 plants were generating a combined 3,302 Megawatts with Shiroro Hydro at 573MW.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Discos beg Nigerians

In a notice to its customers, the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC, EEDC, informed its

“Dear esteemed customers of a system collapse which occurred at 10:51am today, September 26 2022. This has resulted in the loss of supply currently being experienced across the network.

“Due to this development, all our interface TCN stations are out of supply, and we are unable to provide service to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States.

“We are on standby awaiting detailed information of the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo”

Ikeja electricity wrote:

"Dear Esteemed Customer, this is to inform you that the outage you are currently experiencing is due to the system collapse of the national grid, which occurred earlier today at 10:50hrs.

"This has affected the Transmission Stations within our network and resulted in the loss of power supply to our customers. Kindly bear with us as we await the restoration of the grid. Thank you for your understanding."

Meanwhile, the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, which manages the grid, was yet to advance reasons for the latest collapse at the time of filing this report.

National grid collapses again, electricity distribution companies tender to apologise to Nigerians, Businesses

Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s national grid has again suffered another system collapse on Sunday, June 12, the first in this month and the fifth in 2022.

The development has caused blackouts in Lagos and some other cities in the country. The report says the whole southeast states are affected.

Distribution companies, on the other hand, took to their social media to apologise to Nigerians, particularly business owners, for the power outage across the country

Source: Legit.ng