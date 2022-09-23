Members of the house of representatives have rejected the plea of the speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, to suspend any bill that sought to establish more universities in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - House of Representatives members have rejected the plea to halt a bill seeking the creation of more tertiary institutions in the face of the country's economic crisis.

The lawmakers claimed that they have promised their constituencies tertiary institutions during campaigns.

Where is university of transportation in Nigeria?

During the debate on the bill to establish a university of transportation in Daura, the hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari, the speaker of the house, Femi Gbajabiamila, urged colleagues to agree on suspending all tertiary education establishments bill based on the recommendations of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The speaker’s plea came after the contribution of Ifeanyi Momah, who spoke against the establishment of the institution.

In his opinion, Momah said the government should rather upgrade the national institute of transportation technology, Zaira, to a federal university.

Why do we have many universities in Nigeria?

Following the house rejection of Momah’s proposal, Gbajabiamila then allowed the deputy speaker, Idris Wase and minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu, to speak on the proposal.

Wase maintained that halting a university bill means putting the political ambition of the lawmakers in jeopardy because some of them have promised their constituents tertiary institutions.

“You know how politicians behave sir. When some people don’t hear their community mentioned, whether the bill will be signed or not, it is also negative, politically. Those who have gotten the scores have gotten. Those who have not gotten, if you say don’t do that, you may also be putting their opportunity in jeopardy. I am sorry to say it live. The issue is political,” Wase said.

Source: Legit.ng