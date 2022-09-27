The activist who led residents of the Abuja community on a rally in support of Peter Obi has finally said that the old ways of Nigerian politicians cannot be allowed to continue

Moses Ogidi suggested that youths across the country cannot afford to miss the golden opportunity set before them

According to Ogidi, the 2023 general election is a golden opportunity for youths to take back their country from the older generation

An activist and the coordinator of the National Democratic Coalition for the Survival of Nigeria, Moses Ogidi, has said that Nigerian youths cannot afford to miss the golden opportunity before them in the 2023 general elections.

Ogidi, who led youth across Abuja, Nigeria's capital city on a mega rally for Peter Obi, the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate the forthcoming election is the time for the people to take back their country.

Speaking on why he led the rally on Saturday, September 24, Ogidi said Nigeria as a country has suffered enough battering from leaders who have only exhibited acts of selfishness.

He added that the purpose of the mega rally in Abuja was to activate Nigerians, especially youths and educate them on the need to participate in the 2023 elections.

Pushing the youths to grab their right

He said the mega rally, which was attended by over 2000 support organisations for Peter Obi across the FCT, literally held the nation’s capital to a standstill for hours.

His words:

“The march was a call to all the young people in Abuja and peers all over the country to stand up for good governance.

“The last few months have seen massive interest in politics by Nigerians, especially young people. A lot of this energy is dissipated by engaging in all forms of attacks and counterattacks on most social media.

“The intellectual and civic losses are enormous. This leaves a dangerous situation on our hands as these young people can unwittingly play into the mechanisation of malicious politicians becoming pawns on their own chess boards.

So, there is a need to arrest this unrehearsed rage and make it into more useful energy to yield better results for the polity."

Popularly known as 'MadMo', Ogidi, who doubles as the creative director of M.A.D MO Concepts warned the older generation that Nigerian youths cannot be endlessly trapped in their game of corruption.

He said the team is bent on ensuring the first-time voters - fresh eighteen-year-olds and older young people on their first attempt at voting - will be the primary focus of the march.

He added:

"They will learn from the stories of older and regular voters about the basics of the voting process. INEC’s regulations and recent modifications/innovations in the electoral process will be expounded by speakers.”

Source: Legit.ng