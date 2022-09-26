Ahead of the commencement of the 2023 electioneering campaigns, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned the 18 registered political parties and politicians in the country to avoid hate speech, abusive language, and all actions capable of truncating the outcome of the election

The nation’s electoral umpire particularly urged the political parties to critically study and pay attention to the provisions of the Constitution, the Electoral Act 2022, the Police Act and the Public Order Act for proper and peaceful conduct of political campaigns, rallies, and processions.

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who gave the charge at the ongoing two-day capacity-building workshop on the Commission’s Progresses, Innovations, Preparations for the 2023 General Elections and Critical Issues in the Electoral Act 2022 in Lagos on Monday, also charged the media on equal coverage and visibility to all political parties.

He said, “We urge all the 18 registered political parties to critically study and pay attention to the provisions of the Constitution, the Electoral Act, the Police Act and the Public Order Act for the proper and peaceful conduct of political campaigns, rallies and processions.

“A political campaign or slogan shall not be tainted with abusive language directly or indirectly likely to injure religious, ethnic, tribal or sectional feelings. Abusive, intemperate, slanderous or base language or innuendoes designed or likely to provoke violent reactions or emotions shall not be employed or used in political campaigns.

“Let me also remind the media of their constitutional and legal obligations. State apparatus including the media shall not be employed to the advantage or disadvantage of any political party or candidate at any election. In other words, equal coverage and visibility shall be allotted to all political parties by all public print and electronic media organisations.

“The same applies in equal measure to privately owned media organisations subject to payment of appropriate fees.”

Source: Legit.ng