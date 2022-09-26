Festus Keyamo, the spokesperson of the APC presidential campaign council, has urged Nigerian pastors to preach of the road to salvation and not to Aso Villa

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria said this while reacting to the recent comment of the PFN against the meeting of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and some bishops

Keyamo maintained that the PFN pastors are not members of the APC and should not be meddling with the affairs of the ruling party

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council spokesperson, Festus Keyamo, has urged pastors to stop meddling in politics.

The Senior Advocate reacted to recent comments from the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), The Cable reported.

The deputy national secretary of the PFN, David Bakare, has dissociated the group from the Pentecostal Bishops Forum of Northern Nigeria members, who met with APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu on Friday, September 23.

The PFN also maintained that its position on the APC Muslim-Muslim ticket remained unchanged.

In an interview with Channels Television on Sunday, Keyamo said the religious body has no right to criticize the ruling party's decisions.

According to him, the PFN are not members of the APC and should go and vote on election day.

“They should not be coming to question the decision of our party publicly. The purpose of pastors or their duty is to lead people to heaven not to lead people to the [presidential] villa.

