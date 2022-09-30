The Kogi state chapter of the APC has announced its appointments for key positions in its 2023 campaign council

This was disclosed by the Lokoja local government executive chairman, Abubakar Muhammed, in a statement sent to journalists

Muhammed confirmed that Governor Yahaya Bello is to serve as the coordinator of the council while Edward Onoja will deputise him

The governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, was on Thursday, September 29, appointed as the coordinator of the All Progressives Congress (APC) election campaign council in the state.

The Punch reports that Governor Bello was appointed alongside the deputy governor of Kogi state, Edward Onoja who would deputise him on the new job.

Also to assist the duo on the job is the state's party chairman of the ruling party, Abdullahi Bello.

Governor Yahaya Bello has been appointed as the coordinator of the 2023 APC's election campaign council in Kogi state.

A statement released by the Lokoja local government executive chairman, Abubakar Muhammed said the appointments were made at a meeting of the 21 executive council and party chairmen held at the instance of the APC chairman of Kogi state.

According to Muhammed, the meeting spelt out the modalities and operational spheres of a more unified APC for all as a party.

Activities of other support groups for candidates

He added that all the support groups for candidates across the state have been directed to register with the local government party office after due clearance by the executive council chairmen of the 21 local governments in Kogi.

His words:

"APC is one big united Family and we must strive harder towards sustaining the tempo as the New Executive Chairman of Kogi local government, Honourable Aliyu Dauda was introduced officially by the Honourable Commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs."

