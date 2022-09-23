Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has alleged the National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Iyorchia Ayu worked against his emergence as presidential candidate of the party.

Ayu, he alleged, called many presidential aspirants to withdraw for Atiku Abubakar, who eventually picked the ticket.

He mentioned some of those contacted to withdraw for Atiku as Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed: his Sokoto counterpart Aminu Tambuwal and former Senate President Bukola Saraki.

He alleged Ayu also threatened to resign as chairman if he emerged the candidate, stating the National Chairman manipulated the process for the victory of Atiku.

