Nigerians have started reacting to the scenario where the spokesperson of the PDP presidential campaign organization, Dino Melaye, made a wrong claim on live TV

While featuring on Arise TV, Melaye claimed the first Nigerian president, Nnamdi Azikiwe, was never a president because he was a regional candidate

Melaye was immediately corrected by the presenter, but Nigerians have started reacting to his proposition on the nationalists

Reactions have been trailing the comment of Dino Melaye, the spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In the video shared by @VictorIsrael_ on microblogging Twitter, Melaye claims that many of the nationalists, including Nnamdi Azikiwe, never became president because they were regional candidates.

Nigerians react to Dino Melaye's comment on Nnamdi Azikiwe's record Photo Credit: UGC

Source: Twitter

Why is Melaye trending on Twitter?

Melaye said,

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Nigerians are wiser, Nigerians know the truth, Nigerians know who will rescue them, Nigerians know who will deliver for them, and Nigerians know no regional champion has ever become the president of this country.”

He goes further to say that:

“Awolowo was a fantastic leader with every sense of humility, a very refined man, but because he was a regional candidate, he never became a president of this country. Azikiwe was a regional candidate, he never became a president of this country…”

At this juncture, the presented corrected him that Azikiwe was a president, but netizens have started reacting to the development on social media.

What are people saying about Dino Melaye, PDP?

The netizen said:

Obidients make una come oooo

Rufai from Arise TV don disgrace Dino Melaye on National TV. See how he’s sweating like Christmas Goat

Chaiiiiiiii see why it’s so difficult supporting someone who’s not Peter Obi.

Another netizen, chief_Dike, said that Awolowo was the first politician to campaign outside his region in Nigeria.

Fact check. Aside from Nnamdi azikiwe being the first president of Nigeria. Pa Awolowo was the first Nigerian politician to campaign outside hes region and he was a well accepted leader across Nigeria, he broke that yoke of campaigning within ones region

See the video below:

Source: Legit.ng