A former media aide to Governor Obaseki, Jack Obinyan, has retracted the negative things he said about Peter Obi

Obinyan declared his support for the Labour Party presidential candidate, saying he regretted prejudging him

Mixed reactions have trailed the comment made by the former media aide of the PDP governor on social media

Ahead of the 2023 elections, Jack Obinyan, a former special adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state on new media, has declared support for Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

In a thread of tweets sighted by Legit.ng, Obinyan expressed regret for prejudging Obi before “taking his time” to study his competence and commitment.

Jack Obinyan, a former media aide to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state, is backing Peter Obi to become president in 2023. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

He retracted all the negative things he had said about the LP presidential flagbearer in the past.

“I must confess that I truly regret prejudging a man that I didn't take time to study his Character, Competence, Capability & Commitment to deliver as proven by available records. Now I know the REAL @PeterObi, and I retract all of the negative things I said about him in the past,” Obinyan stated.

No going back on decision to support Peter Obi, says Obinyan

The former aide of Governor Obaseki, a PDP chieftain, also vowed not to withdraw his support for Obi in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

He said:

“There's no going back on my decision to be #OBIdient and #YUSful to Nigeria my beloved Country. We must get it right in 2023, we cannot afford to have Presidents in absentia. Dubai, London and Paris Landlords must be vehemently rejected at the polls with our God given PVCs!”

Nigerians react

Obinyan’s post has attracted reactions on Twitter.

HRH Samuelson Samuel (@PsammyKing) said:

“This was what they said about Buhari in 2015... May God help Nigeria in the election 2023.”

Adedotun (@realDothman) said:

“Sir, please deliver Edo, you can do it.”

Humphrey Nwafor, @HumphreyNwafor, said:

“Welcome sir. Indeed, it is a great mind that can admit a mistake. Our objective is simply for a Nigeria that works.

“A nation where there is dignity in labour, justice for all & patriotism is the rule.”

BaBa KeKeRe D’ EgbaStud, @lord_saar, said:

“You could have done your research before spitting those unprintable things you said about him. Intellectuals doing the most..not like we care anyways. Keep your regrets…says a lot about your decision making process.”

