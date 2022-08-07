A former senator and spokesperson of Atiku Abubakar's presidential campaign, Dino Melaye, has promised to break into pieces, the spokesperson of Bola Tinubu's presidential campaign, Festus Keyamo

Melaye was reacting to Keyamo's comment on the chances of Atiku in the 2023 election, where he claimed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, is more competent and experienced than the PDP candidate

Melaye claimed that anyone who had held the office of the vice president is capable of leading the country and that attack on Atiku is an attack on the office of the VP

The spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar's presidential campaign, Dino Melaye, has fired the minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo, over his comment on the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Nigerian Tribune reported that the former Edo governorship aspirant in a video published on his social media page challenged Keyamo to a debate where he vowed to break him into pieces

Obi Has An Edge Above Atiku? Dino Melaye Fires Keyamo, Promises to 'Break You Into Pieces' If…

Dino Melaye Challenges Keyamo to a debate

“I challenge you to a debate and when we sit down, I will break you into pieces.”

Keyamo, who is the spokesperson for Bola Tinubu's presidential campaign, on Friday, August 5, attacked Atiku and condemned his presidential ambition on Channels Television.

The minister in the interview said the former vice president has nothing to offer and that he lacks the capacity to rule Nigeria.

Peter Obi is more capable, experience than Atiku - Festus Keyamo

Keyamo argued that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party is more capable and experienced than the former vice president.

In reacting to Keyamo’s assertion, senator Dino Melaye said the minister lacks the moral capability to attack Atiku.

Melaye argued that anyone who has served as the vice-president is fit to become the president and that an attack on Atiku is an attack on the office he previously held.

Any VP is capable of becoming president - Dino Melaye

“Anyone who has been a VP is fit to be a president. Can Keyamo also say that Atiku has not succeeded internationally as a businessman?

