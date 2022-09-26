FCT, Abuja - The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has announced the postponement of the inauguration ceremony of the 422- members of the presidential campaign council (PCC), Punch reported.

It was gathered that all members of the PCC were meant to be officially unveiled and inaugurated on Monday, September 26 but have been postponed until Wednesday, September 28.

The APC announced that it will not continue with the inauguration of the presidential campaign council members as planned. Photo: APC

Source: UGC

As gathered by Legit.ng, the announcement for the postponement was made known via a statement by Bayo Onanuga, the PCC director of media and publicity.

“The APC Presidential Campaign Council wishes to inform all members nominated to serve in the various directorates to report at the campaign headquarters on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at 8 a.m.

“Nominated members are expected to participate in the special prayer sessions marking the commencement of the 2023 presidential election campaigns,” Onanuga said.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said that there would be a peace walk immediately after the prayers, adding that all nominees would be issued their letters of appointment on the same day.

He congratulated members of the campaign council, saying it was a call to serve the party with total commitment and sacrifice.

“We know this is a call to serve our great party that will demand total commitment and sacrifice from all of us.

“It is the council’s strong belief that all members will work hard to deliver a resounding victory for our great party in the 2023 presidential election.

“We also want to use this medium to express our profound gratitude to all support groups registered with the campaign council.

“We are aware you have been working assiduously to promote our candidates and the party across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT),” he said.

He said that the APC and the candidates acknowledged their hard work and great financial and human resources that had been voluntarily expended.

Onanuga urged the support groups to continue their good work, adding that the PCC would work with the support groups as it moved along into the campaign season.

He encouraged other groups yet to formally register with the PCC to do so immediately for proper harmonisation.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that according to a list of members of the council earlier released by the party, President Muhammadu Buhari, will head the council.

Senator Bola Tinubu, the party’s 2023 presidential candidate and Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the party’s National Chairman, are to serve as deputy chairmen of the council.

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau is the Director-General with James Faleke as Secretary to the council.

Senator Kashim Shettima, the party’s Vice-Presidential candidate is the vice chairman of the council and Adams Oshiomhole, former APC National Chairman is the deputy Director-General (Operations) while Hadiza Usman is the Deputy Director-General (Administration).

Source: Legit.ng