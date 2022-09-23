A call has been made to President Buhari and IGP Alkali Baba Usman over alleged nepotism in Zamfara PDP which implicates INEC

This is as supporters of Hon Ibrahim Shehu Bakauye Gusau are claiming that Abdulaziz Sani Lawal Dare, the brother to the sacked candidate, Dauda Lawal Dare, is violating electoral laws

The supporters claimed that Dare, a legal officer at INEC, is conniving to make his brother re-emerge as the governorship candidate against the ambition of Gusau, a PDP gubernatorial aspirant

Zamfara - The supporters of Hon. Ibrahim Shehu Bakauye Gusau, one of the governorship aspirants of the Zamfara Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have made an allegation against Abdulaziz Sani Lawal Dare, a brother to Dauda Lawal Dare, the candidate whose election was nullified by a court order.

Alleged secret plots by Dare's brother at INEC

In a petition against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) forwarded to President Muhammadu Buhari and the IGP Alkali Baba Usman, the leader of Gusau's supporters, Nasir Ahmed, claimed that Abdulaziz, a legal officer at INEC headquarters in Abuja has been working with someone in the commission to favour his brother.

Ahmed in the petition made available to Legit.ng alleged that Abdulaziz is conniving and compromising the credibility, justice, and fairness enshrined in the electoral law and the Nigerian constitution while discharging his official responsibility at INEC's legal department in Abuja.

He noted that the said INEC officer has been working with some politicians in sabotaging the laid down rules and guidelines of the electoral body to the detriment of their rivals for some personal gains.

Even more, Ahmed called on INEC's national chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, to note that the said court order which voided Dare's victory at the PDP gubernatorial primary has been seized and swept under the carpet by his brother.

He explained that Abdulaziz achieves this by conniving with another legal officer at INEC's office in Zamfara and instructing her to do all she could to ensure his brother, Dare, re-emerges as the PDP's candidate.

Ahmed argued that this plot by Abdulaziz gives the sacked candidate an edge over Gusau and grossly violates the provision of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the electoral laws.

He stated in the concluding paragraph of the petition:

"I am therefore petitioning the INEC over this gross misconduct of its officers against the principles of justice and fairness contained in the electoral act and the constitution of the Federal Republic requesting for the electoral umpire to remove this corrupt officer from working in the capacity he is presently in the interest of justice, fairness, peace, and harmony."

Tension as PDP governorship, House of Assembly aspirants face disqualifications in 5 states

Meanwhile, as INEC prepared the final list of candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections, many governorship and House of Assembly aspirants’ fates in the PDP were still uncertain.

This is due to the number of court cases that emanated from the party’s primaries in many states.

For instance, in Benue, the PDP governorship candidate, Titus Uba, had been dragged to court over alleged perjury.

