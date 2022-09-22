The statement against Peter Obi by a Katsina-based activist, Shehu Mahdi, has been faulted by some northern elders

According to the elders, the disposition of Mahdi as “distasteful, provocative, and capable of inciting ethnoreligious tension”

Recall that Mahdi was seen advising Christians in the North against voting for a presidential candidate of southern extraction in the election

A Katsina-based activist, Shehu Mahdi, has been criticised by some northern elders over his statement on Peter Obi

Mahdi was seen in a video advising Christians in the North against voting Peter Obi, a presidential candidate from the south who is a Christian, Vanguard Newspaper reports.

Some northern elders have backed Peter Obi. Photo credit: Obi support group

Source: Twitter

According to the activist, a vote for the Labour Party, presidential candidate, would amount to a vote for Biafra, and a secessionist.

However, in reaction, the Coalition of Northern Elders For Peace and National Unity, CNEFPNU, described the disposition of Mahdi as “distasteful, provocative, and capable of inciting ethnoreligious tension”.

In a statement signed by the national coordinator, Prof Abdulkadir Mohammed Gummi, and National Secretary, Hajiya Hadiza M. Gwazo, the elders maintained that the position of Madhi was a brazen attempt to incite Christians against Muslims in the North on one hand, and Northerners against Southerners on the other.

He said:

“May we also clarify that having followed Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, for a long time now, we can say, without equivocation, that he is a detribalised, and patriotic Nigerian, who has the interest of the ordinary people at heart”, the statement read in part.

“As far as the coalition of Northern Elders Forum for Peace and Unity is concerned, Peter Obi was duly certified and cleared by the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC), the Department of State Security ( DSS ) as a Nigerian who is eligible to contest for any elective office.

“INEC which cleared Obi did not say that the Labour Party Flag bearer is a Biafran. The DSS did not come out to say Obi is from Biafra and these organisations are headed by Northerners. Nigerians should be asking Madhi to tell them how he came about his allegations against Obi.

“Mr Peter Obi is running to be President of Nigeria and not President of Biafra or Igbos or Southern Nigeria. His ambition according to him is to guarantee economic prosperity and security for all Nigerians, irrespective of ethnic, tribal, or religious affiliation."

Peter Obi reveals the truth about oil subsidy, some people might be angry

Meanwhile, in a message that will probably annoy some influential people, Peter Obi, has lambasted the regime of fuel subsidy.

He consequently described it as organised crime, promising to tackle it decisively if elected president. Obi made this known in Lagos, at Private Sector Economic Forum for 2023 presidential election, organised by Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

Going further, the presidential candidate also promised to immediately stop the dollarisation of the Nigerian domestic economy on resumption of office.

Source: Legit.ng