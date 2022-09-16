BREAKING: Court Sacks PDP Governorship Candidate in Zamfara State

A Federal High Court in Zamfara State has nullified the primary election that produced Alhaji Dauda Lawal Dare as the state’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the forthcoming general elections.

A former federal lawmaker, who also contested for the election, Alhaji Ibrahim Shehu Gusau, had approached the court seeking the nullification of the PDP primary election won by Dare, citing gross irregularities.

Delivering the judgment on Friday, Justice Aminu Baffa Aliyu said all the prayers of the plaintiff had been granted by the court. The judgment was contained in a 109-page document.

Justice Aminu ordered that fresh primary election must be conducted to ensure justice and fairness to all parties, Daily Trust reported.

Speaking shortly after the judgment, counsel for the plaintiff, Barrister Ibrahim Ali, said, “The court looked at the merit of the matter and decided the case in favour of the plaintiffs.”

He added, “Our prayers were that the primary elections conducted by a committee led by Adamu Maina Waziri be nullified by the court and order be given by the court for the conduct of a fresh election in line with the PDP’s constitution and guidelines. All our prayers have been granted.

“The judgment was well evaluated because we proved our case beyond reasonable doubts and we are happy with the decision of the court.”

However, the state legal adviser of the PDP in the state, Barrister Bashir Abubakar Masama, said the party would study the judgment and take the next line of action, adding that the ruling would be appealed.

