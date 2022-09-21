The presidential bid of Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party has received a huge boost ahead of the 2023 general election

Obi's relevance in the north was recently put to test after his supporters staged a rally in Zamfara which was greeted with a massive turnout

Spokesperson of the Third Force Coalition for the Labour Party, Yunusa Tanko said rumours that the north will not vote for Peter Obi are lies

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi has been tipped to get a block vote in the northern region of Nigeria, a territory many political pundits have described as not favourable for the former Anambra state governor.

Dr Yunusa Tanko, the spokesperson of the Third Force Coalition for the Labour Party made this during an interview with Vanguard newspaper.

As gathered by Legit.ng, the northern chieftain dismisses talks that his principal will not be voted for in the north.

He described it as insinuations laced with fallacy stating that the current statistics favours his principal ahead of other presidential candidates in contention for Nigeria’s highest political seat.

When asked about his principal’s chances in northern Nigeria, Tanko said:

“That is a fallacy. Look, as we are today, check the statistics, the Minister of Finance is from the North, Minister of Defence is from the North, Economic Minister and other major principal officers, the Police IG, are from the North but if one person is killed in the South, 100 other persons are killed in the North.”

2023: "Northerners have no choice than to vote for Obi" - Tanko

He recalled that the economic dispensation of the northern region of Nigeria is at its poorest state which leaves them no other choice than to vote for Peter Obi.

Tanko stated that the rumours going around that his principal does not stand a chance in the north is just a mischievous attempt to sow a seed of discord and misinterpretation in the minds of well-meaning Nigerians.

He said:

"To give you an example, I was in Guzau and I saw a physically challenged person and the moment we mentioned that we were the representatives of the Peter Obi Campaign Organisation, she burst into tears.

"She said they’ve been looking for a messiah that will help them and save them from this particular situation. And so, she opted that it is Peter Obi that she will vote for. This is a person with a disability."

Tanko also noted that other political parties are scared of the impact of Peter Obi especially the ruling party while making reference to the decision of Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state to stop the proposed "one million march" rally for Peter Obi in the state.

He accused politicians in the north of trying to put fear in the mind of northerners in other to destabilise the impact of Peter Obi across the federation and beyond.

