Senator Ibikunle Amosun has denied reports of defecting to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, the PDP in Ogun

In a statement issued on Sunday, September 25, the former governor of Ogun state maintained that he did not reach any agreement with the PDP

The APC chieftain also denied the report about the alleged deal he struck with the PDP's governorship candidate, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu in the forthcoming general elections

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Former governor of Ogun state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has denied the report that he has entered into a political deal with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state and its governorship candidate, Oladipupo Adebutu.

Amosun made this assertion on Sunday, September 25, in a statement issued by his media aide, Bola Adeyemi, The Punch reported.

Senator Ibikunle Amosun denied reports linking him to Ogun PDP and its governorship candidate, Oladipupo Adebutu, ahead of 2023 election. Photo credit: Senator Ibikunle Amosun

Source: Facebook

Amosun state his stance

Apparently reacting to media reports on the leaked documents where Adebutu and Amosun’s former loyalist, Adekunle Akinlade, signed a pact on the sharing formula of positions after their victory at the 2023 polls.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Amosun in the statement described the report as false, claiming that it was aimed at tarnishing his reputation.

The statement reads thus:

“We wish to state that the report is false and malicious. Senator Amosun has no agreement with neither Hon Oladipo Adebutu nor the PDP in Ogun State.

“The public is advised to dismiss the report.”

2023: Atiku, Obi shiver as Tinubu gets major endorsement from prominent Nigerian cleric

In another development, the leader of Young Professionals of Nigeria (YPN) Pastor John Desmond has called on Nigerians to support the aspiration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Desmond made the call in Umuahia, Abia state, during a sensitization tour of young professionals who are members of the APC across the South East.

Desmond said Tinubu has the courage, vision and capacity to transform Nigeria.

Amaechi's strongest ally dumps party over Wike's alliance with APC leaders

In another report, Chris Finebone has dumped the APC to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Finebone, an ally of the former minister and ex-governor of Rivers state, Rotimi Amaechi, made the announcement on Friday, August 12.

Following his defection from the APC to the PDP, Finebone has visited Governor Nyesom Wike at his Port Harcourt residence.

Source: Legit.ng