The PDM, which was founded by later Shehu Musa Yar'Adua and later become a movement of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has dumped the former vice president

The group then endorsed the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, saying he is the man whom the cap fits

The national leader of the group, Frank Igwebuike, said, though deregistered as a political party in 2023, it still maintained offices across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT

FCT, Abuja - About three groups, including the defunct Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM) members, have declared their support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Aside from the PDM, others are Muslim/Christian Youths, and Elders’ Forum and Genuine Governance Group (GGG) endorsed Tinubu ahead of the 2023 general election, The Nation said.

Atiku's political movement endorses Tinubu Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

Did Atiku found PDM?

The late major general, Shehu Musa Yar’Adua (retd), founded the PDM in 1994 and became a registered political party in August 2003.

It became a political movement of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In 2020, the movement was deregistered as a political party, among others, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

How many branches did PDM have as political movement of Atiku?

While speaking to journalists on Tuesday, September 20, the group’s national leader, Frank Igwebuike and its national secretary, Maimunat Ahmadu, said the defunct PDM still have offices in the 36 states and the FCT

Igwebuike revealed that the movement had carried out a highly sophisticated study work on the Nigerian political milieu, but the man whom the cap fits is Bola Tinubu.

He said:

“In times like these, only great men can be called to help in bringing forth good governance and protection of our collective patrimony."

