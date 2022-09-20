The 2023 presidential candidate for the Labour Party has assured Nigerians that he will be open to scrutiny and accountability as Nigeria's president

Peter Obi made this disclosure while speaking at the Private Sector Economic Forum for the 2023 presidential election which was organised by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry

According to the former Anambra state governor, the need to reduce the cost of governance in Nigeria cannot be overemphasised

Nigerian youths across the globe have been saddled with a new responsibility to hold the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, accountable.

Obi while speaking at the Private Sector Economic Forum for the 2023 presidential election, organised by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) said it cannot be business as usual in Nigeria's circle of leadership.

Peter Obi has urged Nigerian youths to ensure they hold him accountable if he becomes president in 2023. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Addressing the issue of waste and the high cost of governance currently experienced in the Nigerian government, Obi assured that he would replicate his efforts in Anambra state - where he served as governor - at the national level.

His words:

"I don't need to tell you more about the cost of governance except if you go and verify what happened in Anambra state, that is all I can tell you."

I have an allergy for waste, and the same thing will apply to the government, I know very that the Federal Government of Nigeria and have removed oil from the exclusive list to the concurrent list, we would go further than that."

Accountability in governance

Speaking further, Obi called on every Nigerian youth to hold his government accountable for every action over happenings in the country once elected as president in 2023.

His words:

"Let me make it categorically clear to Nigerian youths, hold me responsible; hold me accountable.

"I want Nigerians to hold me accountable and responsible if elected president in 2023 and they do not start seeing visible and measurable changes if I am the president of this country.

"I am not contesting based on religion, show me where Muslims buy food cheaper or Christians buy food cheaper and I will go there.

"Don't vote for me because it is my turn, it is nobody's turn this time, Nigeria is nobody's turn."

