The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has apologised to his party for attending a strategic meeting virtually

Obi on Wednesday, September 21, said he was engaged with some issues pertaining to the ASUU strike

In the course of his apology, Obi admitted that the LP is smaller than some major political parties in Nigeria, but added that it carries the burden of saving Nigeria

Peter Obi on Wednesday, September 21, tendered an apology to the working machinery of the Labour Party and all senatorial candidates on the platform.

Obi apologised for failing to physically attend the LP's strategy session slated to be held before the electoral campaigns.

Peter said he was engaged with other issues related to ASUU strike

The former Anambra governor explained that he could not show up for the session in person because he was engaged somewhere else with certain issues related to the lingering ASUU strike.

According to him, the strike is an issue of national concern which should compel everyone to seriously consider the need for a change in Nigeria's leadership in 2023.

He stated that although the LP is much smaller than some major political platforms in the country, it now has on its shoulders the burden of salvaging Nigeria.

His words:

"The Labour Party NWC, State Chairmen and Senatorial candidates, I apologise for not being with you physically. We had agreed that we needed to hold this strategy session before we commence the electoral campaigns in about a week.

"Due to the sympathy I have for ASUU and the strike that has kept our children out of school for the past seven months, I could not fly to Abuja.

"ASUU strike and the many other problems confronting Nigeria, must compel us to reassert or resolve to ensure that there is a leadership change in Nigeria come 2023.

"Even though the Labour Party is by far smaller than the other major parties, our party now carry the burden of salvaging Nigeria on her shoulders."

