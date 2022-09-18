The national chairman of the Labour Party has condemned the attack on some supporters of Peter Obi who embarked on a rally in Ebonyi state

Julius Abure said the action by the police officers in the state led by David Umahi of the All Progressives Congress is an abuse of democracy

Abure also urged members of Labour Party and supproters of Peter Obi not to relent in their move to secure the seat of presidency for the former Anambra state governor in 2023

The attack on supporters of Peter Obi during a rally in Ebonyi state by the police has been met with reactions eliciting from various quarters.

The national chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, in his reaction described the attack as an abuse of democracy.

The Labour Party has condemned the attack on Peter Obi's supporters in Ebonyi state by the police. Photo: The Punch

Source: Twitter

A statement published on the party's website said that Abure condemned in strong terms the disruption of a rally by supporters of LP's flag bearer by officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

His words:

“I wish to condemn in the strongest possible terms the unprovoked, barbaric, uncivilized behaviour of the Ebonyi State Governor for mobilizing the police to disrupt a peaceful assembly of our party supporters in his state.

“The action of the Governor is not only uncivilized, but it is also a rapee of the constitutional rights of citizens to peaceful association and assembly."

Dangerous precedence for the 2023 election

Stating that the attack on unarmed Nigerians who were conducting a rally in the state will set a bad precedence for the 2023 election, Abure alleged that the ruling party has failed Nigerians.

He also said that the party, its supporters and the presidential candidate will not be deterred by actions and gimmicks showcased by those opposed to their move to rescue Nigeria from all her woes.

He added:

“This is setting a dangerous precedence for the 2023 general elections.

The APC which has failed Nigerians in all indices of governance from security, the economy and welfare of citizens, healthcare delivery and the provision of basic amenities is engaged in a shameful and condemnable attempt to muscle citizens from peacefully exercising their constitutional right of peaceful assembly unleashed the police on them.

“I call on all peace-loving Nigerians at home and abroad as well as the international community to condemn this brazen executive recklessness and abuse of power.

"We will never be cowed in our march to liberate Nigeria from the shackles of bad governance, crippling corruption and insecurity. “

