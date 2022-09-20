Ahead of the 2023 general elections, an APC senator has revealed it is God's will for Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima to become Nigeria's next leader

Senator Smart Adeyemi said he has no issues with APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket even though he is seeking an amendment of the electoral act to avoid same faith ticket in the future

The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District urged Nigerians to make the right choice in the forthcoming general elections

Senator Smart Adeyemi (APC, Kogi West) has revealed why he is campaigning for the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his vice, Kashim Shettima.

The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District disclosed that it is the will of God for the duo to rule the country in 2023, Daily Trust reported.

Senator Smart Adeyemi revealed that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima have God's backing to become Nigeria's next ruler. Photo credit: @officialBAT

The lawmaker gives reason

Adeyemi maintained that he had no quarrel with the Muslim-Muslim ticket and strongly believed in the capacity of the party to rule the country.

He said:

“I am campaigning for Tinubu and Shettima because if you ask me, may be it’s the will of God that these two men should come this time around. I have no quarrel about it and I believe in them being able to pilot the affairs of our nation to a higher level.”

Adeyemi seeks for an amendment to Electoral Act 2022

However, Adeyemi is seeking an amendment to the Electoral Act, 2022 to ban political parties from fielding same-faith presidential ticket to avoid a repeat of the Tinubu-Shettima scenario in the future.

