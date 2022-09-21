Peter Obi has been asked by some of his kinsmen to step doen for Aasiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of APC

Specificaly, the call was made by the Igbo and other non-indigenes in Ondo state during the inauguration of Emilokan Strikers, a grassroots support group

According to the Ondo state Igbos, Bola Tinubu will be bring ood things to Nigeria if elected as the president

Kinsmen of Labour Party standard-bearer in Ondo State Mr. Peter Obi have said the All Progressives Congress (APC) will win the 2023 presidential election.

The Igbo and other non-indigenes in the state said they opted to vote for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu because they believed he would bring good things to the country.

Peter Obi has been asked to step down for Bol Tinubu. Photo credit: Obi sopport group.

Source: Twitter

They spoke at the inauguration of the state executives of the Emilokan Strikers, a grassroots support group for Tinubu presidency.

The Coordinator, Non-Indigenes, Ondo South Senatorial Zone, Nwamara Euchay, said Obi would step down for Tinubu.

She said they would take the APC campaigns to rural communities and homes of non-indigenes living in Ondo State.

Euchay said: “APC is a progressive party. No matter the circumstances, we are going to win. Peter Obi is our son. We do not reject anybody. We will call people together and appeal to them. We believe Tinubu will bring good things to the country.

“Obi will step down for us. We are going out to talk about Tinubu. We will preach to them and calm them down to join the queue.”

The state Coordinator of Emilokan Strikers, Mr. Festus Alonge, said the philosophy of Awoism would come to reality under Tinubu presidency.

He said non-indigenes would be reached in their homes to woo them to vote for Tinubu.

Alonge said: “Politics is about numbers and mobilisation. We are people of like mind and same vision. We are working assiduously, which was why we formed this group. Every support group must be in the field to ensure victory.

“If you see the way we organised the structure, we created an office for non-indigenes so that we would reach them. We have each person coordinating in each of the three senatorial districts. They are working in conjunction with those already appointed.”

Source: Legit.ng