Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Thursday urged Nigerians to elect credible leaders in the 2023 General Elections to ensure good democratic governance in the country.

Jonathan spoke to newsmen in Minna shortly after visiting former Head of State, retired Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar at his residence.

He said that it was only by so doing that the desired objectives of having responsible leaders to manage the country’s resources would be a reality.

Jonathan said that Nigerians should think wisely and elect someone who would be ready to serve them well in 2023.

He said that the Nigerians needed to choose someone who would serve them well and would not compromise the interests of the country for his benefit.

Jonathan said: “We all wish our country well. To every Nigerian, especially the young ones, elections are coming.

”They have to elect the person they believe would lead us well, the person who will serve us well.

” A leader is also a servant and as a President, you are to lead and you are to serve.

” Elect somebody that will take the interest of all of us, the interest of the country, somebody that would not compromise our own interest for his own aggrandisement.

” Someone that would carry all of us along, most especially someone that would take Nigeria as a project,” he said

Jonathan said that the visit to Abdulsalam was a yearly ritual, saying, ”and is nothing special.”

Source: Legit.ng