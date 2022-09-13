A group of aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has sent a message to the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu, over the looming defection from the party.

The group APC360, while expressing concerns over defections that the party recently experienced, urged Tinubu to step in and stop the mass defection of members, particularly aspirants, from joining other political parties, Vanguard reported.

The group, which constituted aspirants who have contested for different elective posts at the party’s primaries from the 36 states in the country, including the FCT, raised the alarm on Tuesday, September 13.

Chris Enoch, the secretary of the group, in a statement, said the supporters of the party were concern about the fact that the party’s hierarchy is yet to address the problem.

Aside from thousands of supporters at the state levels, about 8 senators have left the ruling party, including the senate majority leader.

Similarly, about 25 lawmakers have left the party in the house of representatives.

Enoch said the group cannot close its eyes to the dangerous trend flooding the party as a critical stakeholder.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He noted that members of the group:

“are concerned because of our belief that the massive decamping which is being surreptitiously tarried out is planned and calculated to frustrate the coasting to the victory of Tinubu at the in-coming general election by those who have scores to settle with the party or are holding grudges and to this end are working against the party.”

Source: Legit.ng