The long standing feud between Governor Nyesom Wike and his predecessor Rotimi Ameachi has reached a fever pitch

Governor Wike recently labeled Ameachi as a failure in his seven years in office as the minister of transportation

However, the Rivers state chapter of the APC hit back at Governor Wike stating that Ameachi had a better stint in administration than him

Rivers, Port Harcourt - The Rivers state chapter of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has fired back at Governor Nyesom Wike for calling ex-governor Rotimi Ameachi a "total failure".

According to Vanguard, Governor Wike during a public event in Port Harcourt on Monday, September 12 berated his predecessor labeling him a failure over the course of his two-term as governor of the state and even as a minister under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Governor Nyesom Wike and his predecessor Rotimi Ameachi have been feuding from inception and have never been friends since the administration of the former. Photo: Nyesom Wike, Rotimi Ameachi

Source: Facebook

Governor Wike based his claims on the fact that Ameachi failed to use his advantage as a minister to attract investors to Rivers state.

Reacting to Wike's comment, the spokesperson of the Rivers state APC chapter, Darlington Nwauju stated that the party and its member will not bring themselves low to conversation knowing fully well that the records are available to show for it.

Nwauju said:

“Our response to Wike's scathing remarks against the minister and our party is not to debunk claims but to rightly lay bare the truth. We are interested in the insinuation that our leader, Amaechi, is a failure and could not attract anything as a minister to Rivers."

"Ameachi served Rivers with passion" - APC

As contained in the statement, Nwauju described Ameachi as one who served the people of Rivers state in various capacities with his soul and might.

He stated that proofs are available for the world to see that Ameachi did his best to give Rivers citizens a better life.

Nwauju further stated that the APC will not condone any form of blackmail or derogatory comments that will smear the good image of its member.

The APC spokesperson further reeled out the achievements of the former governor ranging from the construction of a power station, rehabilitation of roads, and airport terminals, purchase of electric transformers, and a host of other reforms.

On the claim by Wike that Rivers APC has become empty with the defection of several members to the PDP, Nwauju countered that nothing could be farther from the truth, saying ruling PDP in Rivers has suffered more high-profile defections to the APC.

