The Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde just like his colleague Governor Nyesom Wike wants the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu as PDP national chairman

Governor Makinde said there is a need to restructure the leadership hierarchy of the party and adopt inclusivity across the board

He said the party must tread in the footstep of what it preaches for others to follow as a veritable example

Oyo, Ibadan - Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has insisted on the resignation of the embattled national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, Punch reported.

The governor made this in presence of the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar during his visit to Ibadan the state capital for the party's southwest stakeholders meeting.

Governor Seyi Makinde received the presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar in Ibadan for the southwest stakeholder meeting. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

As gathered by Legit.ng, Governor Makinde said his call for Ayu's resignation is based on the premise that the southern region should have a sense of inclusion in the political affairs of the party.

Governor Makinde and his colleague in Rivers state, Governor Nyesom Wik have been fighting tooth and nail for the removal Ayu as the party's national chairman based on the premise that it is the right thing to do if the party wants a fair regional inclusion in its practice.

This is due to the fact that Ayu is from the northern region and the presidential candidate of the party is also from the same region.

Speaking at the stakeholder meeting with Atiku, Governor Makinde described him as "the incoming President of Nigeria in 2023.”

The governor's appraisal of the Adamawa-born politician was greeted with a joyful roar and applause from the audience who were in attendance.

He said:

“The truth is that we do not have any issue either with our party or our candidate. If there are challenges they must be tabled.

“We are supposed to give hope to our people, we want them to listen to us. Our party wants to rescue Nigeria and our candidate is a unifier. He wants to restructure Nigeria"

"We must practice what we preach" - Makinde tells Atiku

Governor Makinde stated that the eight years reign of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) divided the nation and there is a need to restore that unity and that there is also a need for the PDP to practice what it preached.

He said:

"The issue is we must practice what we preach. If we want to unify Nigeria, we must unify the PDP first.

“If we want to restructure Nigeria, we must have the willingness to bring inclusivity to the PDP. Do we have the capacity? The answer is a resounding yes."

The governor, however, called on the national working committee of the PDP to help restructure the party to ensure inclusivity and fairness within the ranks of leadership.

PDP crisis: Ayu's replacement emerges

Meanwhile, emerging reports have it that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is on the verge to name the replacement of Iyorchia Ayu as party chairman.

Ayu who has been a subject of criticism for refusing to resign as he earlier promised might likely be replaced in October.

However, the party big wigs are set to be favoring s southwestern candidate and the two names on the card are Jimi Agbaje and Dr. Eddy Olafeso.

