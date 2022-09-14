A former presidential aspirant, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen has played down the chances of Peter Obi becoming president of Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, a former presidential aspirant under the flagship of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says only a miracle can make Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi president of Nigeria.

The PDP chieftain stated this during an interview on Channels Television on Tuesday, September 13.

Peter Obi and Hayatu-Deen were both presidential aspirants under the umbrella of the PDP before the former decamped to Labour Party. Photo: UGC

While answering questions on the chances of Peter Obi getting votes in the northern region, Hayatu-Deen noted that it will be difficult for the Labour Paty flag bearer to convince and appeal to the northern population.

According to Sahara Reporters, Hayatu-Deen said:

“The conventional wisdom is that if someone like Peter Obi had a 10 to 15 years project to create a magnificent machine that is robust, that has structures over a period of seven to 10 years, then he can become a force to be reckoned with.

“That is the view that I personally hold and I could be completely wrong. He might prove me wrong. I do not know but in a developing country such as ours…I will wait to see such a miracle happen in this election season.”

Hayatu-Deen while making a comparison to the impact of President Muhammadu Buhari and Peter Obi noted that the northerners voted for the former because he was a cult figure.

2023: "Peter Obi has not done much to earn him northern votes" - Hayatu-Deen

The PDP chieftain further raised his doubts about the chances of Peter Obi winning the election arguing that he has not done enough politically to appeal to northern voters.

He said:

"It is still a long campaign season but what I can tell you is that the PDP is not going to leave any part of northern Nigeria untouched.

“PDP is very strong in the South-South. A bit of the South-West votes, I can guarantee you that. In the South-East, it will run very strong because the information available to me indicates that there is no particular person that is strong.”

Peter Obi and Hayatu-Deen were both aspirants for the presidency under the flagship of the PDP.

However, Hayatu-Deen dropped his ambition along the line and remained in the party, but Peter Obi on the other hand dropped his ambition and left the PDP for Labour Party where he got the presidential ticket to contest for the presidency.

Peter Obi will be heading into the election with political heavyweights like Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar, the presidential flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

