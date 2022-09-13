Femi Fani-Kayode has poured out his rage again on social media and this time around Labour Party flag bearer, Peter Obi is the victim

The former aviation minister stated that there is a plot by Peter Obi to start a tribal war in Nigeria

He described Obi as one that cannot be trusted and a serial con artist by nature and behaviour

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress, Femi Fani-Kayode says the flagbearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi is plotting a tribal war between the southeast and the southwest, the Vanguard newspaper reported.

Fani-Kayode who took to his verified social media on Monday, September 12 to reel out his thoughts described the former Anambra state governor as dangerous, deceitful, and dishonest.

Fani-Kayode has called southeastern leaders to call Peter Obi to order over his purported agenda. Photo: Guardian

As gathered by Legit.ng, the pragmatic and outspoken politician urged Nigerians not to fall for Obi’s gimmicks and theatrics.

While reacting to a viral video where Obi described Tinubu as an unhealthy candidate and questionable wealth, Fani-Kayode said:

“Peter, you are nothing but a LIAR. The name of the individual whose WhatsApp message you publicised on your mendacious and childish video, which I have posted here, is Powell Glad Legbe who is not only an Igbo but also a racist, hate-filled reprobate, and delusional delinquent who despises the Yoruba, Hausa, Fulani and Ijaw and who is close to you. That is why you covered his name and did not want it mentioned in your video.

“You now lied and attempted to pass him off as a member of the Tinubu Support Group and a Yoruba man when you knew very well that this was not the case."

2023: "Peter Obi cannot be trusted" - FFK

Fani-Kayode continued by stating that Obi's action was a clear indication that he is not trustworthy nor does he have integrity as a person.

He said Obi's action is also capable of triggering a tribal war between the Igbo and Yoruba tribes in Nigeria.

The former aviation minister said Obi is not only sick in mind but also sick in the spirit.

He said:

“Your sickness has deluded you into thinking that you can be President when deep down you know that you do not have a hope in hell of winning even up to 10% of the vote in ANY state."

He further described Obi as an opportunist who does not represent the Igbos but his personal agenda and selfish gains.

Fani-Kayode said:

“Your agenda is not an Igbo one: it is a personal one for you and your inner circle and it is a rough, dark, dingy, and slippery road that leads to nowhere.

“You know you cannot win so you want to provoke a second civil war and God forbid that should ever happen."

He, however, called on leaders in the eastern region to call their son (Peter Obi) to proper reasoning and tame him from any evil plot he is intending to mastermind against the nation.

Peter Obi is a serial liar - Reno Omokri

Earlier, Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi tackle supporters of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in a video that is trending online.

The former governor of Anambra state maintained that the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu is not healthy while noting that his supporters are rallying around him because of his money.

This, however, did no go down well with Reno Omokri who in reaction faulted Obi's statement and noted the presidential hopeful has lost Yoruba votes for mocking Tinubu.

