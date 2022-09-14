Despite all the criticism and talks of lacking structure, the Labour Party is optimistic and confident of victory in the 2023 general election

One of the party's chieftains, Victor Umeh said he is certain that supporters from the APC and PDP will vote for their candidate, Mr Peter Obi

Umeh said the party has all it takes to go toe-to-toe with the top parties and the they are scared of Obi's popularity

Victor Umeh, a chieftain of the Labour Party has revealed that the camp of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are in disarray over the growing popularity of Peter Obi.

Umeh who is a senatorial candidate under the umbrella of Labour Party in Anambra state made this known during an interview on Channels Television’s breakfast show, Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, September 14.

Victor Umeh a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, joined the Labour Party in June. Photo: Guardian

Source: UGC

According to a report by Channels Television, the Labour Party chieftain said he is optimistic that some members of PDP and APC will vote for Peter Obi in the forthcoming presidential election.

Umeh said:

“I know that there are people in PDP who will vote for Labour Party. I know that there are people in APC who will vote for Labour Party. What is important is the task of rescuing Nigeria and people don’t believe that this thing can work outside this platform.”

NLC can pull of 12 million votes for Peter Obi - Victor Umeh

Meanwhile, Umeh also reacted to the promise of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to mobilise 12 million voters across all 774 local governments for Peter Obi.

Umeh said the NLC has the veritable structure to pull it off and it will serve as an opportunity for them to strengthen the union and end their long-suffering at the hands of previous administrations.

While also responding to taunts from the opposition party that the Labour Party does not have a structure, Umeh said:

“People from the other parties are now panicky. Initially, they were making loose statements that the party is nothing.

"Today, Labour Party is their nightmare. Why has it happened? Is Labour Party sharing money? Labour Party is not sharing money."

Umeh further revealed that Peter Obi has not relented in his consultative push in a bid to win the presidential election.

He said Obi's consultation spans all zones of the country and will definitely yield positive outcomes and impact.

Peter Obi plotting to trigger civil war - FFK

Elsewhere, an APC chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode has poured out his rage again on social media and this time around Labour Party flag bearer, Peter Obi is the victim.

The former aviation minister stated that there is a plot by Peter Obi to start a tribal war in Nigeria.

He described Obi as one that cannot be trusted and a serial con artist by nature and behaviour.

Source: Legit.ng