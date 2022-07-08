The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has said what he will do when and if he emerges Nigeria's president in 2023.

Speaking in Abuja on Friday, July 8, Obi said he will do his utmost to stop the corruption that has ravaged the system, instead of looking back to past administrations with a view to probing them, Daily Trust reports.

Obi said he won't probe past administration

According to the former Anambra state governor, victimisation and witch-hunt are not any of his interests or motives.

His words:

“As for probing the past government let me tell you, you see me argue it that you can’t close your shop and be chasing thieves. Those who only look at yesterday and today will miss tomorrow. God did not give us eyes at the back, mine is to look forward.

“If you come into government today and decide to stop the leakage first, you will get more. I am not going to be part of any form of victimization or witch-hunt, it won’t happen. Nigerians must live within law and order."

