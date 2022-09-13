Nigeria Labour Congress has declared its full support for the presidential aspiration of the Labour Party standard-bearer

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the NLC president while endorsing Obi, disclosed its members would vote for the former governor of Anambra state

Ayuba Wabba says the Congress and affiliate unions across the 774 LGAs in Nigeria will mobilize their members to support Peter Obi for President

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has vowed to flush out leaders he described as failures in 2023 by voting for the Labour Party (LP).

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, pledged that 12 million Nigerian workers will vote for Labour Party at the 2023 general elections, Leadership reported.

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has endorsed Peter Obi, ahead of the 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

NLC will vote massively for Peter Obi, Wabba declares

Wabba spoke on Monday, September 12, as legal luminary Femi Falana (SAN) said NLC, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and other affiliate groups which have the largest structure most mobilise Nigerians so that they can take over power.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Falana’s comment followed that of Wabba who said organized labour 12 million members would activate their structures in all the 774 local governments for LP presidential candidate Peter Obi, Channels TV reported.

NLC and Labour Party, to redefine Nigeria politics, says Barr Julius Abure

At the commencement of a two-day Labour Party National Retreat tagged: “Nigeria at a Crossroads; Labour Party as the only option,” LP national chairman, Barr Julius Abure said they were out to redefine how politics should work in Nigeria.

He affirmed:

“We have had successive failed leadership. Nigeria is a country that is richly blessed. All we need is effective leadership for effective performance. What is worse now is insecurity, hunger and children are home without schools. It is obvious that something needs to be done if we must not continue this way.”

Obi launched the free membership card

Obi, who launched the free membership card of the party, said they don’t want people to pay to become members.

“We want to build a party where everyone who wants to be a member is allowed to do so without paying money, ” Obi said.

The former governor of Anambra state added that the 2023 presidential election would not be based on tribe, religion or party but on competence.

'While Obi was selling tomato ketchup, Tinubu already paid his dues', Fani-Kayode blasts Obidients

Similarly, former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has made a revelation concerning Bola Tinubu's past.

Fani-Kayode noted that while the Labour Party’s Presidential candidate, Peter Obi was still a trader selling tomato ketchup and Bournvita in 1999, Bola Tinubu had already paid his dues,

The APC chieftain added that Tinubu made his mark and was already running for the Governorship of Lagos state.

Peter Obi: PDP NWC member endorses Labour Party presidential candidate

Meanwhile, a member of the PDP National Working Committee in the southeast geopolitical zone, Chief Benjamin Udozor, has endorsed Peter Obi as the next leader of the country.

Udozor said:

“Obi is doing very well. I am PDP but I believe in him because he has an agenda for us.”

He also expressed optimism that with Obi as the next president, Nigeria would reach the next level.

Source: Legit.ng