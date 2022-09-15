The lawmaker representing Abia North Senatorial District has disclosed that many Nigerian graduates are not adequately trained hence the insecurity in the country

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has urged Nigerians not to criticise President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly because of the country's high unemployment rate

The APC lawmaker and former governor of Abia state stated further that many lecturers in higher institutions are also not knowledgeable enough

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has told Nigerians not to blame neither President Muhammadu Buhari nor the National Assembly over the high unemployment rate in the country.

The federal lawmaker noted that many graduates were not properly groomed.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu says there is rising unemployment rate in Nigeria because Nigerian graduates are not properly groomed. Photo credit: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

Source: Facebook

The former Abia state governor stated this when he spoke at a Graduate Skills Training (GST) programme in Abuja on Monday, September 12.

Kalu added that many lecturers don’t know what they are teaching in the tertiary institutions, hence, the country produces graduates that are unemployable, Leadership reported.

Kalu said:

“We should not blame President Muhammadu Buhari nor the National Assembly over the high rate of unemployment in the country which is causing insecurity. I’ve been a governor, so I know what I am talking about.”

Kalu says most graduates are not well trained

While advising the participants of the graduate skills training, Kalu said most people in many companies were not well trained, Vanguard report added.

“Training is the key,” Kalu said, adding that, “No human being is perfect. Government is not perfect, the private sector cannot be perfect. What you should do is to take the good and throw away the bad."

