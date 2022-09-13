Ahead of the general elections, a formidable and leading political movement within the PDP is spreading its tentacles

The PDP New Generation has been setting up its chapters in various states of the federation in the last few weeks

It was recently the turn of Nasarawa as the state witnesses new executives at the state, local and ward levels

Lafia - The PDP New Generation on Sunday, September 11 held an inauguration ceremony of its Nasarawa chapter, where the state, local government and ward executives were sworn into office.

The PDP New Generation is headed nationwide by Audu Mahmood. Photo credit: @PDPnewgen

A statement sent to Legit.ng by Muhammad Abubakar Umar, director, media and publicity Nasarawa chapter of the organisation, noted that the event took place at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) state secretariat in the Lafia, the Nasarawa capital.

Speaking at the event, the Nasarawa state coordinator of the PDP New generation, Hon. Usman Abubakar Baba, in his opening remark, thanked the national delegation led by the group Director General, Audu Mahmood.

He appreciated them for their personal sacrifices towards the growth of it's Nasarawa state chapter and the organisation at large.

He also welcomed the PDP state party chairman and other invited dignitaries, who had created time to attend the ceremony.

The state coordinator in his speech, made assurances that his team will be commited, resilient, with so much determination and readiness to deliver the mandate given to them.

He further mentioned that the team will mobilize the youths of Nasarawa state to ensure that PDP is delivered at all levels.

He said:

“We will work collectively as a team to deliver block votes to the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and all the PDP candidates come 2023, be rest assured that Nasarawa state is PDP state.”

The oath taking of office, was administered by Mahmood who urged the newly inaugurated executives to be committed and dedicated to their duties of ensuring victory for the party at all levels.

He tasked the excos to go back to their people and educate them on why Atiku Abubakar should be the next president of this country.

He stated that it is time to RESET Nigeria to regain back its lost glory, and also rebuild and rescue the country.

He said in 2023 a vote for PDP is an act of patriotism and every Nigerian who loves the country should ensure that Atiku is the next president.

Mahmood concluded by commending the state coordinator and his team for putting up a well organised event with a massive turn out despite the weather.

He also appreciated the state PDP chairman and all other party chieftains and candidates for finding time out of their schedules to grace the occasion.

On his part, the state PDP chairman, Hon. Barr. Francis Orogu charged the newly inaugurated excos to work hard in ensuring victory of all PDP candidates at all levels.

The chairperson of the national strategic committee, Hon. Hauwa Atiku-Uwais who was ably represented by Dr. Oladotun Mabinuori congratulated the newly inaugurated excos and charged them to vote PDP candidates from president down to state assembly candidates.

