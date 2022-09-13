Residents of Katsina state have been urged to ensure that they throw their support for the Peoples Democratic Party

This advice was given to the residents of the state by a lawmaker and the PDP governorship candidate in Katsina

According to Yakubu Lado Danmarke, supporting PDP in the state has gone beyond mere politics to survival of the people

The governorship candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina state, Senator Yakubu Lado Danmarke, has warned the people of the state against supporting any other party.

Daily Trust reports that Danmarke who spoke with journalists in Katsina said it would be sinful for anyone in the state not to support the PDP.

Danmarke advised that supporting the PDP in Katsina state has gone beyond mere politics. Photo: Daily Trust

Source: UGC

He added that supporting his party to win the election has gone beyond politics, saying “it is a jihad”.

Receiving some members of various parties across the state who recently joined the opposition party, Danmarke expressed confidence in emerging victorious in the forthcoming elections in 2023.

Several defectors had joined the PDP in Safana local government area of Katsina state.

The Punch reports that while speaking, Danmarke said he would not just emerge victorious as the governorship candidate in the state but would win the election with a landslide victory.

His words:

“Here in Katsina, we have no division whatever in PDP. I contested against three others, but we are all solidly together now. One of them is my running mate now and the other is contesting for a federal constituency seat.

“The last one too, is always with us, and whatever we are doing, we consult him and he offers valuable advice."

Source: Legit.ng