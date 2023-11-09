The PDP has expressed concern about a purported scheme by the APC to influence the Court of Appeal (Lagos Division) to overturn its decision validating Col. Austin Akobundu's election as the duly elected Senator for Abia Central.

Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, voiced these apprehensions in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, November 8.

Austin Akobundu is the senator-elect representing Abia Central at the House of Senate. Photo Credit: Col. Austin Akobundu Rtd

Source: Facebook

The statement reads:

"The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has uncovered a surreptitious plot by certain top leaders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to pressure the Court of Appeal for a review and reversal of the Court’s judgment wherein it declared PDP’s Col Austin Akobundu(rtd) as the rightful winner of Abia Central Senatorial District election.

“We have also been made aware of pressure on the President of the Senate, Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio to undermine the judgement of the Court and stand down the swearing-in of Senator-elect Austin Akobundu."

PDP levels more allegations against APC

The PDP alleged that they had received information suggesting a covert conspiracy targeting the Justices of the Court of Appeal and the overall Judiciary.

They said the alleged plot is believed to stem from a clandestine commitment made by Darlington Nwokocha to join the APC, contingent on the success of APC leaders in pressuring the Court of Appeal to reconsider its conclusive judgment, reverse its decision, and reinstate him to the Senate.

“Part of the plot was the recent hiring, at huge costs, of some misguided members of the public to abuse, insult and accuse the Appeal Court.

“There are also allegations that large sums of money have been paid to emissaries in an attempt to blackmail, coerce and mount pressure on the Lord Justices to reverse the Judgment even when it is clear by our laws that the judgment is final and that the Court of Appeal has become Functus Officio in the matter.", PDP alleged.

Source: Legit.ng